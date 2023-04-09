Five injured in building collapse in France

Paris, April 9 (IANS) Five people were injured after an apartment building collapsed in Marseille city in France, according to a media report.

The incident was reported by news channel BFMTV, citing local authorities.

"There are strong suspicions that an explosion caused the collapse, but we must remain very cautious about the causes at this stage," said Christophe Mirmand, prefect of the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region of which Marseille is the capital, adding that gas could be "a possible option," Xinhua News Agency reported.

A rescue operation is underway.

