First camera trap study detects 108 wildlife, endangered species in Cambodia

Phnom Penh, Oct 30 (IANS) The first-ever camera trap study of the Central Cardamom Mountains Landscape in Cambodia has recorded 108 wildlife and endangered species, said a joint press release on Wednesday.

Twenty-three of these species are listed as being at risk, vulnerable or above, on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, underscoring the significance of the region as a global stronghold for biodiversity and rare and threatened species, the press release said.

The study documents 65 bird species, 38 mammal species, and five reptile species including the endangered dhole, one of the last remaining predators in Cambodia, and its abundant prey base including wild pig, and northern red muntjac, it said.

The study also detected other rare and elusive species including Asian elephant, clouded leopard, marbled cat, Asiatic golden cat, sun bear, and Asiatic black bear, it added.

With over 95 percent of its forests intact, the Central Cardamom Mountains Landscape remains one of Cambodia's least deforested areas, the press release said, adding that recognized as one of the Global 200 ecoregions, the Landscape is home to nearly 4,000 Chourng and Por Indigenous peoples and more than 500 species.

Cambodian Minister of Environment Eang Sophalleth said the survey's result reaffirmed that Cambodian forests are not just a landscape, but a vital sanctuary for Earth's diverse species, Xinhua news agency reported.

"It reflects the positive result of the efforts that the Ministry of Environment has been putting through the Circular Strategy on Environment which focuses on biodiversity protection and habitat restoration," he said.

Conservation International's research lead Thaung Ret said this survey confirmed the Central Cardamoms Mountains as a globally significant biodiversity hotspot and conservation priority.

"While the 108 species recorded by the camera traps are impressive, they represent just a fraction of the animals present," she said. "These cameras couldn't capture insects, canopy habitat birds, aquatic species like amphibians and fish."

