Firing in Delhi's Saket court, woman injured

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) A woman was shot at in Delhi's Saket Court on Friday by unidentified men suspected to be disguised as a lawyer, as per sources.

According to sources, three to four rounds were fired and the woman had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

"The woman was taken to AIIMS hospital and currently, her condition is reported to be critical," said a police official.

More details are awaited

