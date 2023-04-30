Fire Service all set to douse Delhi's summer blazes: DFS Chief Atul Garg



Atul Garg, Director of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), in an exclusive interview with IANS talks about their preparations, plans for prevention and response, equipment and the challenges they face in dealing with summer fires in the peak summer months of April, May, and June when fire incidents across the city see a drastic increase. Excerpts:

IANS: As the summer season approaches, what measures is the Delhi Fire Service taking to handle fire incidents during this time?

Garg: The Delhi Fire Service is the first responder in almost every type of emergency, including fire incidents during the summer. We are fully prepared to tackle any emergency that may arise. Typically, we receive around 150-160 calls every day during this season, but we anticipate this number to rise in June and July.

To ensure we are ready, we take several steps such as repairing all fire tenders and equipment in February and discouraging staff from taking leave during the summer months. These measures help us ensure that we are well prepared to handle any fire incidents that may occur during the summer season.

IANS: What are some factors that contribute to an increase in fire incidents, particularly during the summer season?

Garg: There are several factors that can contribute to an increase in fire incidents during the summer season. One common factor is an increased load on electrical wires and devices, which can make it easier for short circuits to occur and potentially cause fires. To prevent this, it's important to regularly check electrical devices and avoid overloading them.

Additionally, other factors like dry weather conditions and the increased use of outdoor equipment such as barbecues and campfires can also contribute to a higher risk of fire

incidents during the summer. Being mindful of these factors and taking appropriate precautions can help reduce the likelihood of a fire emergency.

IANS: Is the fire department adequately staffed?

Garg: The Delhi Fire Service has been allocated a budget of Rs 600 crore for 2022, which is the highest budget ever granted to any state in India for fire services. We are utilising this budget to invest in modern technology and equipment for firefighting.

As of now, we do not have any shortage of staff. In fact, we are in the process of filling up 500 vacant posts to further strengthen our team. Currently, we have a total of 2,800 firefighters who are trained and equipped to handle fire emergencies in the city.

IANS: How does the fire department deal with crises in congested areas?

Garg: We have already inducted two Remote-Controlled Firefighting Machines, popularly known as ROBOTS into our unit last year which have been utilised in most major fires. Currently, we are planning to add six mini robots to our fleet.

These smaller robots can be wireless remote-controlled and are capable of entering buildings to assist firefighters in covering narrow spots, unlike the larger robots that can be placed outside the burning premises at a distance of 300 meters.

We have also introduced fully-automatic articulated turntable ladders imported from Germany. These ladders are designed to tackle fires and conduct rescue operations in high-rise buildings. These measures ensure that we can respond quickly and effectively to crises, even in areas with heavy traffic or limited space.

IANS: What steps is the Delhi Fire Service taking to effectively tackle fires in tall buildings and congested areas?

Garg: The Delhi Fire Service has floated tenders to procure six skylifts, including a 90-metre skylift, and seven multi-articulated water towers. These hydraulic ladders will help firefighters reach high-rises and congested areas quickly to effectively douse the blaze.

Additionally, two hazmat vans will also be procured to deal with hazardous materials.

IANS: Can you explain the role of your department in the grant of NOCs (No Objection Certificates) to commercial buildings?

Garg: As a fire department, we do not directly deal with the public for the grant of NOCs to commercial buildings. It is the responsibility of the police or the relevant civic agency to send the case to us for a recommendation.

Once we receive the case, we conduct an inspection of the building to ensure that it meets fire safety standards. If we are not satisfied with the building's compliance, we do not issue an NOC.

