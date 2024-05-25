Fire guts hundreds of shanties in Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh

Dhaka, May 25 (IANS) A devastating fire swept through a camp of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh's southeastern Cox's Bazar district, destroying hundreds of shanties and leaving thousands of people homeless.

Shafiqul Islam, station officer at local Ukhiya Fire Service and Civil Defence, told reporters that the fire started at refugee camp No. 13 and spread quickly to surrounding areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

At least 230 shanties and 100 other facilities were gutted in the fire, he said, while over 200 other makeshift shelters were damaged. At least ten people have reportedly been injured in the blaze.

Officials said firefighting units from several stations in the region rushed to the area and brought the blaze under control.

More than one million displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar are living in Cox's Bazar, some 300 km southeast of the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka.

