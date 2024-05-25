Esha Gupta casts her vote, urges the rest of Delhi to ‘come on’

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Actress Esha Gupta on Saturday exercised her voting rights during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Esha took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of herself posing with her mother and displaying their inked fingers.

In the image, Esha added a “Vote” sticker and captioned it: “Cmon Delhi… Cast your vote today.”

Earlier this month, the former beauty queen and actress opened the doors to her newly launched restaurant, 'Casa Salesas' in Madrid. The restaurant promises a blend of Mediterranean flavours, world cuisine and a luxurious ambience.

On the work front, Esha was last seen in 'One Day: Justice Delivered' in 2019. The film, which is directed by Ashok Nanda, also stars Anupam Kher, Kumud Mishra, and Anusmriti Sarkar.

She will reportedly be seen in the fourth instalment of the 'Murder' franchise.

