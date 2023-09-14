Finally govt has condescended to announce agenda of special session, says Congress

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) The Congress on Wednesday said that finally after CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has condescended to announce the agenda of the special session of Parliament and all this could have waited till the Winter session in November.

The party also said that it is sure the "legislative grenades" are being kept up their sleeves to be unleashed at the last moment as usual, regardless, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will steadfastly oppose the "insidious" bill on appointment of the Chief Election Commissioners and the Election Commissioners.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said: "Finally, after pressure from Sonia Gandhi's letter to the Prime Minister, the Modi Government has condescended to announce the agenda for the special 5-day session of Parliament beginning September 18."

He said that the agenda as published at the moment, is much ado about nothing — all this could have waited till Winter session in November.

"I am sure the legislative grenades are being kept up their sleeves to be unleashed at the last moment as usual. Parde ke peeche kuch aur hai (something is behind the curtain). Regardless, the INDIA parties will steadfastly oppose the insidious CEC Bill," Ramesh, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP and Congress communication incharge said.

His remarks came after the government on Wednesday released the agenda of the five day special session. As per the Parliamentary Bulletin, "Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings" will be held in Lok Sabha on September 18, the first day of special session.

The tentative legislative business for Lok Sabha listed four Bills, including The Advocates (Amendment) Bill and The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill but said that the bills listed for passing should not be taken as exhaustive.

The government has also listed the passage of the controversial Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill and The Post Office Bill in the Lok Sabha, which have been passed by the Rajya Sabha, during the special session.

The Rajya Sabha is also slated to pass the Repealing and Amending Bill, which was already passed by Lok Sabha and pending in the Upper House.

