Fijian PM calls for creating jobs for youth

Suva, June 23 (IANS) Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has urged communities and stakeholders to work together to create opportunities for all young school-leavers, adding that being a school dropout should not carry a stigma.

According to Rabuka, more than 18,000 young people in Fiji leave schools every year, out of which around 14,000 are men who could enter the job market, reported Fiji Broadcasting Corporation on Sunday.

The formal sector can only absorb 7,000 to 8,000 jobseekers each year, he said as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Rabuka said Fiji is experiencing rural-to-urban migration, which has added further pressure on employment opportunities.

"But the government is passionate about creating a society that embraces young people, recognising that the young people matter in taking the next nation forward," he added.

Youth aged between 15 and 24 represent nearly 30 per cent of Fiji's social population, according to the Prime Minister.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.