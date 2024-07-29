Fijian health sector struggles with staff shortage

Suva, July 29 (IANS) The shortage of nurses and doctors is now a chronic issue that Fiji's Ministry of Health continues to deal with in all hospitals and health centers, said health minister Atonio Lalabalavu.

At the Nasea Health Center in Labasa town of Vanua Levu, the second-largest island in Fiji, the ministry continues working on avenues to mitigate the shortage of staff, considering the recent plans and discussions for the facility to be expanded, Fiji Broadcasting Corporation reported on Monday.

However, with the Nasea Health Center being an ideal spot located in town, Lalabalavu urged other private practitioners and pharmacies to assist patients in seeking medical services as needed.

He added that the ministry has plans for the maintenance of the Labasa main hospital, but funds will depend on the upcoming fiscal year, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Nasea Health Center currently has 20 nurses and seven doctors who look after more than 200 patients daily, according to the minister.

