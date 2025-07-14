FIFA Club WC final loss is not easy but that's sport at the highest level: Luis Enrique

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Paris Saint Germain head coach Luis Enrique reflected on the missed chance of ending their historic season with yet another trophy. By winning the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League title, they became the first French club to win the continental treble but the 3-0 defeat by the hands of Chelsea at FIFA Club World Cup final saw them miss out on the chance to extend their season’s trophy tally to four.

"I think we played a very good tournament, even if we weren't able to take home the trophy. We are disappointed, it's not easy, but that's sport at the highest level, that's life: you have to accept it. I think Chelsea played very well and deserved to win. We accept that. Now the season is over. It was a very long campaign and now it's time to enjoy our holidays.

"Once again our supporters were incredible. Today is tough for all of us, but they always support us, every game and this connection they have with the team is very strong. We will continue to get stronger, that's our goal,” said Enrique to PSG TV.

It was a defeat that in no way erased the Parisians' fine run in the United States at the Club World Cup, and put an end to Luis Enrique and his team's historic season. Barring the final against Chelsea, PSG were exceptional in the knockout phase of the tournament with 4-0 wins over Inter Miami and Real Madrid in the Round of 16 and semi-finals of the tournament.

PSG captain and defender Marquinhos admitted his side was not up to their usual level but believes the loss takes nothing away from the team’s accomplishments this year.

“We were well-below our usual level today, below what we are capable of. We have to take a good look at this performance, see what we can improve on ahead of next season. But we also really enjoyed an incredible season, with a first Champions League triumph and more trophies in France, but we really wanted to win this competition. The first of its kind, played once every four years. We didn't do it, but it takes nothing away from the rest of our campaign,” said Marquinhos.

