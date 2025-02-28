February 2025: PM Modi's active month from global diplomacy to religious rituals

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) In February 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again demonstrated the global impact of his leadership through his travels, dialogues, and actions. The month saw him actively participating in religious rituals, while simultaneously advancing India's power and diplomatic reach on the world stage.

The PM began his diplomatic journey in February with a visit to France, where he met President Emmanuel Macron in Paris and participated in the AI Action Summit. During the summit, he shared his vision on the future of Artificial Intelligence, a field that further strengthened the relationship between India and France. Before heading to Marseille, PM Modi engaged in discussions on several important issues with President Macron.

Following his visit to France, PM Modi travelled to Washington D.C., where he met with U.S. President Donald Trump. In their meeting at the White House, the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen India-U.S. relations. He also met with American tech magnate Elon Musk and his family, which opened up new opportunities for technological and business collaboration between the two countries.

In addition to his diplomatic endeavours, February saw PM Modi deeply engaged in religious activities. He took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where he also interacted with saints and sadhus. This act highlighted his deep respect and devotion to Hinduism. He also visited the Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh, where he met Pandit Dhirendra Shastri and participated in special prayers. His presence at Bageshwar Dham infused new energy into religious and cultural organisations. A notable image from this visit also went viral, showing PM Modi wearing rudraksha beads on his forehead.

Within India, the PM participated in several key events. He showcased India as an attractive destination for investors at the Global Investors Summit-2025 in Bhopal. After BJP’s impressive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, he addressed party workers, urging them to help communicate the party's policies to the people.

Moreover, he met with Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to discuss various issues, working towards better coordination between the central and state governments. In a symbolic gesture of unity, PM Modi hosted a luncheon in New Delhi with the NDA’s Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers. Afterward, he joined the celebration at the BJP headquarters and greeted the massive crowd after the Delhi election victory. He also attended the oath-taking ceremony of the Delhi government and met with religious leaders during the event.

At the end of the month, PM Modi celebrated Assam's rich cultural heritage at the Jhumoir Binandini programme in Guwahati. He took part in the event, enjoying the traditional Jhumur dance along with the local folk arts and music.

