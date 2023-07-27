FAO reiterates commitment to accelerate pace of transforming agrifood systems

Rome, July 27 (IANS) The UN Food Systems Summit +2 Stocktaking Moment (UNFSS+2) closed here at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) after three days of high-level events, meetings and dialogues bringing together over 2,000 participants from 180 countries, including over 20 heads of state and government and 125 ministers, to explore challenges and opportunities to transform agrifood systems.

"I hope this Stocktaking Moment has provided a holistic window to see where we stand, what we have done so far, and how much we need to do going forward," said FAO Director-General, QU Dongyu during the closing ceremony here on Wednesday.

"The path is long and we need to accelerate our step," he added, underscoring that the organisation is committed to supporting members along with their national pathways toward better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life -- leaving no one behind.

Qu said that he hoped participants left Rome with key takeaways to support their national pathways, after collectively recognising that the drivers of food insecurity and malnutrition have become even more complex due to the reinforcing and interconnected risk and impact of the climate crisis, economic shocks, and ongoing conflicts.

“We have heard about the many challenges you are facing, but also that in every difficulty emerges opportunity,” he highlighted, acknowledging the discussions about the need for a high-level, long-term political commitment.

The United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, officially closed the UNFSS+2 Stocktaking Moment by presenting Call-to-Action on behalf of the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.

She advocated for urgent action at scale to close the implementation gap, highlighting the linkages to financing for development, debt relief, inclusion, engagement with non-state actors, and access to science, technology and innovation for all.

She also outlined key priorities for further action, including establishing food system strategies across all national policies and promoting multi-stakeholder partnering.

"This Stocktaking Moment has confirmed what we learned at the first Food Systems Summit in 2021 -- that we can increase ambition and accelerate action... Let us take the spirit of this convening into the broader push to rescue the SDGs and into the concrete, day-to-day efforts to make food systems work for everyone," she underscored.

The closing ceremony also had the participation of the President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Alvaro Lario, and the Executive Director of the World Food Programme.

Over three days, during FAO-led events, participants at the UNFSS+2 learned about the importance of: Investment in infrastructure -- to ensure what is produced has access to the markets; Circular economy and bio-economy -- to increase efficiency, sustainability and reduce losses and waste; the true cost of food -- to make the hidden costs and benefits visible for effective decision-making; and legal infrastructure -- to provide incentives and structures for action.

Director-General Qu reminded delegates that FAO provides a neutral space for dialogue for all members, and for all agrifood system actors and partners, which facilitates mutual learning to reach consensus for context-specific solutions and joint actions for the transformation the world needs.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.