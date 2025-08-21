Faith in Constitution and hope in people, says Justice Sudershan Reddy after filing nomination for V-P polls

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Former Supreme Court judge Justice B. Sudershan Reddy, the Opposition INDIA bloc’s nominee for the post of Vice President, filed his nomination papers here on Thursday, saying his candidature is a commitment to the values of the Constitution and the strength of India’s democracy.

“Today, I had the honour of filing my nomination papers for the office of the Vice President of India as a joint candidate of the Opposition parties. I did so with a deep sense of humility, responsibility, and unwavering commitment to the values enshrined in our Constitution,” Justice Reddy (retd) said in a statement after filing his papers.

Reflecting on his career, he said: "My life in public service as a judge of the Supreme Court of India, as a student of law, and as a citizen rooted in the democratic traditions of this Republic has taught me that the true strength of India lies in the dignity of every individual, the protection of constitutional morality, and the unity in our diversity."

He said that the contest is about more than individuals. "This election is not merely about one person. It is about reaffirming the idea of India as envisaged by our founders -- an India where Parliament functions with integrity, where dissent is respected, and where institutions serve the people with independence and fairness," he said.

Calling the Vice President’s role as Rajya Sabha Chairperson a custodian of parliamentary traditions, Reddy pledged: "If elected, I will discharge that role with impartiality, dignity, and a steadfast commitment to dialogue and decorum."

Expressing gratitude to opposition parties and citizens alike, he added: "I am deeply grateful to the leaders of the Opposition parties for reposing their trust in me, and to the countless citizens who continue to inspire this collective struggle for justice, equality, and harmony. With faith in our Constitution and hope in our people, I embark on this journey. May our democratic spirit continue to guide us all."

Justice Reddy’s (retd) nomination was filed in the presence of senior Opposition leaders, including Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, and DMK leaders, among others.

As many as 80 MPs from different parties have signed his nomination papers.

Justice Reddy (retd) will face off against NDA’s C.P. Radhakrishnan, the incumbent Governor of Maharashtra and a veteran BJP leader from Tamil Nadu. The election is scheduled for September 9.

