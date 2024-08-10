Facing unprecedented violence, Hindus hold massive protest rally in Bangladesh

Chittagong, Aug 10 (IANS) Tens of thousands of Hindus converged in the heart of Bangladesh's Chittagong on Saturday, holding a massive protest rally against the ongoing attacks on the community and demanding safety and equal rights as citizens of the country.

Innumerable incidents of persecution of members of minority communities, especially Hindus, have been reported across 52 districts in Bangladesh since former Sheikh Hasina's resignation as the Prime Minister on August 5.

The huge gathering -- over seven lakh people attended the rally, according to some estimates -- held at the historic Cheragi Pahar square in Chittagong saw people protesting against the ongoing violence against Hindus which have increased since former PM Hasina's departure to India.

Hundreds of Hindus are believed to be injured as radicals attacked their homes, businesses and even temples over the past few days.

The continuing violence comes as a massive challenge for the interim government in the country which was sworn-in on Thursday under the leadership of Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus.

On Friday, Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Oikya Parishad sent an 'open letter' to Yunus, expressing "profound sorrow and concern" over a particular group's "unprecedented violence" against the minorities.

"We seek protection because our lives are in a disastrous state. We are staying up at night guarding our homes and religious places. I have never seen such incidents in my life. We demand that the government restore communal harmony in the country," Nirmal Rosario, the president of the unity council, was quoted as saying by 'The Daily Star'.

The letter mentioned that the communal violence, that began immediately after Hasina left Dhaka, has caused "widespread fear, anxiety, and uncertainty" among the minorities in Bangladesh.

"According to organisational details and media reports, thousands of Hindu families have become destitute and many temples have been attacked and burned. Numerous women have faced assaults, and there have been murders in several places. Other minorities have also suffered during this period," the newspaper reported.

Dhaka Tribune also reported Bangladesh Hindu Jagran Mancha organising processions and rallies to protest against the recent vandalism, arson, looting, and attacks on the Hindu community across the country.

"During the rally, the Hindu community presented a four-point demand: the establishment of a ministry of minorities, the formation of a minority protection commission, the implementation of strict laws to prevent attacks against minorities, and the allocation of 10% of parliamentary seats for minorities," the newspaper reported on Friday after a protest rally organised in Dhaka's Shahbagh.

The interim government is also facing criticism from several quarters for exclusion of religious texts other than the Quran during its swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.

"The exclusion of readings from other religious texts contradicts our Constitution, the spirit of the Liberation War, and anti-discrimination values. We hope that in future state functions, readings from all major religious texts will be included," Kajal Devnath, a member of the unity council was quoted as saying by The Daily Star.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.