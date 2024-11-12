Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit warns of escalating conflict in Middle East

Riyadh, Nov 12 (IANS) A resolution passed at an Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh has warned of the escalating conflict in the Middle East and its potential regional and global consequences.

The resolution, published on Monday in full by the Saudi Press Agency, also warned of the expansion of the aggression on the Gaza Strip, now extending to Lebanon, and the violation of the sovereignty of Iraq, Syria, and Iran.

It expressed support for Egypt and Qatar's efforts, in collaboration with the US, to secure an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages and prisoners. The resolution held Israel accountable for the failure of these efforts due to its government's withdrawal from the agreements reached by the negotiators, Xinhua news agency reported.

The resolution urged the international community to take effective action to compel Israel to adhere to international law, condemning the double standards in the application of international law, humanitarian law, and the United Nations Charter.

The summit reiterated the centrality of the Palestinian cause, affirming its steadfast support for the Palestinian people in their struggle for their legitimate and inalienable rights, including the right to freedom and an independent state based on the 4 June 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The statement also upheld the right of Palestinian refugees to return and receive compensation according to international law.

The summit stressed Palestine's complete sovereignty over East Jerusalem, condemning any Israeli decisions or actions aimed at Judaising the city and solidifying its colonial occupation. According to international law and United Nations resolutions, such actions were labelled as illegal.

The statement also condemned Israel's ongoing brutal aggression on Gaza and Lebanon, calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and efforts to end the catastrophic humanitarian consequences on civilians — especially children, women, the elderly, and unarmed civilians.

The summit followed the first meeting held in November 2023, focusing on the ongoing Israeli aggression in Palestinian territories and Lebanon, as well as current regional developments.

