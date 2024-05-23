Explosion in Tanzanian sugar factory claims 11 lives

Dar es Salaam, May 23 (IANS/DPA) A total of 11 people have been killed while two others injured following an explosion at a sugar factory in Morogoro in Tanzania, an official said on Thursday.

The explosion, which has been attributed to a burst heating pipe, took place on Wednesday evening, Shabani Marugujo, the head of the local emergency services, said.

The sugar factory had just restarted production on Wednesday after being closed for several weeks during the rainy season between March and May.

Morogoro is around 180 km from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania's largest city.

