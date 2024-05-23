Some Delhi colleges receive hoax bomb threats

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Some colleges in the national capital, including Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College, received bomb threats on Thursday, which later turned out to be a hoax, a Delhi Police official said.

A senior Fire Department official said that a call regarding a bomb threat at LSR College was received at 4.38 p.m. Subsequently, two fire tenders were dispatched to the spot.

"Some calls were received regarding bomb threats in colleges. All are bogus calls," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo.

This comes a day after a bomb threat in the North Block was received via email on Wednesday. The email, which was ultimately deemed a hoax, prompted a thorough search by multiple agencies.

Recently, several Delhi hospitals, along with the Indira Gandhi International Airport and Tihar prisons, also received bomb threat emails. However, subsequent investigations by police revealed the threats to be false alarms.

On May 1, more than 150 schools across Delhi-NCR received hoax bomb threat emails, prompting a widespread police response. Investigations suggested that the emails originated from Budapest, Hungary. Official sources indicated that the Delhi Police will soon reach out to their Hungarian counterparts to further the investigation.

