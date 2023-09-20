'Exercise utmost caution', India warns its citizens in Canada

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) The central government on Wednesday issued an advisory for the Indian nationals and the students residing in Canada saying that in view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all there and those contemplating travel are urged “to exercise utmost caution”.

The advisory from the Indian government came a day after Canada on Tuesday issued a travel advisory to its citizens. It urged its citizens to exercise "high degree of caution" while travelling to India citing terrorism threat.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry, said, “Advisory for Indian Nationals and Indian Students in Canada.”

In the advisory, the MEA said, “In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution.”

It said that “recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda”.

“Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents,” it said.

It further said that our High Commission or Consulates General will continue to be in contact with the Canadian authorities to ensure the safety and well being of the Indian community in Canada.

“Given the deteriorating security environment in Canada, Indian students in particular are advised to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant,” it said.

Indian nationals and students in Canada must also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in.

“Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any emergency or untoward incident,” it added.

On Tuesday, diplomatic relations between India and Canada nosedived over the killing of a Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. New Delhi on Tuesday expelled a senior Canadian diplomat based here in a tit for tat move giving similar reply to Canada.

The High Commissioner of Canada to India (Cameron Mackay) received summons on Tuesday during which the Government of India conveyed its decision to expel a senior Canadian diplomat currently stationed in the country. The concerned diplomat has been officially instructed to depart from India within the next five days, a statement issued by the MEA said.

"The decision reflects the Government of India’s growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities," the statement said.

The decision came after Canada had earlier expelled a high ranking Indian diplomat.

These developments have occurred after Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday in an emergency statement in Parliament accused the Government of India of involvement in the fatal shooting of Nijjar.

India has rejected claims by the Canadian government that it had an involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India has dubbed the charges as "absurd and motivated".

