Excise policy case: Delhi court extends Sisodia's judicial custody by 2 weeks

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) A court here on Monday extended former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's judicial custody by two weeks in connection with the excise policy case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Before the bench of special judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court, the ED had earlier submitted that Sisodia had planted fabricated e-mails to show that there was a public approval for the policy.

"We have evidence that Sisodia had e-mails planted. These have been received not only in the official e-mail account of the Excise Department but even in his personal e-mail account. The content of the e-mails was given by Sisodia which suited his agenda," the counsel for the ED had told while opposing the bail plea.

"Fabricated e-mails were sent to show that there was a public approval of the policy. This is a sham approvala Illegal ecosystem was created to give benefits to the liquor cartels in lieu of kickbacks."

The ED's special public prosecutor Zoheb Hossain had then told the judge that the agency wanted to show him the case diary.

To this, Sisodia's counsel had said that it should not be done so in secrecy.

"Sealed cover business should go. If something is used against me to deny me my libertya If they are relying on something behind my backa It should be put to me as well," the counsel said.

However, the probe agnecy said that the 60 days to complete the investigation against him are not over yet.

The ED said: "We will put it to you after 60 days."

The court then adjourned the hearing in bail matter for Tuesday.

On April 5, the ED had informed Judge Nagpal that it has found fresh evidence indicating Sisodia's involvement in the alleged excise scam, and the investigation is at a crucial stage.

The court had extended AAP leader's custody till April 17 in this case.

On March 21, Sisodia had moved a plea seeking bail plea in ED's case.

After the CBI arrested the AAP leader on February 26, the ED also arrested him in the same case on March 9.

The probe agency had earlier claimed that within a span of one year, 14 phones have been destroyed and changed, and that Sisodia has been evasive from the start.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.