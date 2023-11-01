Ex-US Treasury Secy Jack Lew confirmed as new envoy to Israel

Washington, Nov 1 (IANS) The US Senate has voted largely along party lines on confirm Jack Lew, a former Treasury Secretary during the Barack Obama administration. as the country's next ambassador to Israel.

Lew was confirmed by the upper chamber on Tuesday in a 53-43 vote, with two Republicans -- Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Rand Paul of Kentucky -- breaking with their party and joining all the Democrats in approving his nomination, reports Xinhua news agency.

Nominated by President Joe Biden in September, Lew will face the mounting task of tackling the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas when he assumes his first ever ambassadorial post.

The US has been without a Senate-confirmed Ambassador for Israel sinceformer envoy, Thomas Nides, left this summer.

Lew's confirmation process has been expedited in the face of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

He had also served as director of the Office of Management and Budget under Obama and former President Bill Clinton.

