Ex-Argentine defender Demichelis takes charge of Monterrey

Mexico City, Aug 14 (IANS) Former Argentina international defender Martin Demichelis has been appointed manager of Monterrey, the Mexican top flight club said.

The 43-year-old replaces compatriot Fernando Ortiz, who was sacked last week following the team's elimination from the Leagues Cup.

Monterrey made the announcement in a social media post, without revealing the length of the contract or when Demichelis would begin, reports Xinhua.

Los Rayos reportedly beat off competition for Demichelis' signature from Argentina's Rosario Central.

Demichelis, whose playing career included spells with Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Atletico Madrid, became available after ending a 20-month stint in charge of River Plate last month.

Despite their early Leagues Cup exit, Monterrey are currently fourth in Mexico's Liga MX standings with three wins from their first four games of the Apertura season.

