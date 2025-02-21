Europeans urged to strengthen defence, unite for lasting peace

Paris, Feb 21 (IANS) French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Europeans to increase defence spending to ensure their own security and bolster collective European efforts for a solid and lasting peace.

On X, his social media platform, Macron said on Thursday evening that he had briefed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Europe's collective efforts for peace during their fourth phone conversation in a week, Xinhua news agency reported.

The conversation was "to take stock of all the contacts I have had with European partners and allies who are keen to work towards a lasting and solid peace for Ukraine and to strengthen Europe's security," the French President noted.

The phone call took place after Zelensky held a "productive meeting" with Keith Kellogg, the United States' special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, in Kyiv.

The French President also said that the exchange with Zelensky served as preparation for his trip to Washington next Monday.

Before his talk with Zelensky, Macron gave an online interview during which he stressed that Europe seeks a lasting peace in Ukraine that aligns with international law.

Such peace, he insisted, "must not be negotiated without the Ukrainians, as it concerns them, nor without Europeans at the table, as it affects our collective security."

"We should spend more and spend better on European defence, making swift decisions at both national and European levels to enhance our autonomy and strength, because our security is at stake," Macron said during the interview that was livestreamed on social media.

He acknowledged that while European partners have reinvested in defence in recent years, many still rely heavily on the United States.

Washington, however, has signaled that Europe is no longer its priority.

"We must accept this reality," Macron said, adding that "this new era will force us to make choices".

He said that France has no intention of sending troops to fight in Ukraine, but remains committed to negotiating a lasting peace.

However, he noted that France and its allies could play a role in guaranteeing Ukraine's security once a peace agreement is reached.

Following the recent high-level discussions between US and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia, European leaders remain divided. However, many have come to realise that the priority is to bring Europeans to the negotiation table.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz affirmed Zelensky's legitimacy as Ukraine's democratically elected leader, while Defence Minister Boris Pistorius emphasised that Europe must make independent decisions in response to shifting geopolitical dynamics.

"Our approach is to maintain dialogue with the US President to ensure that the voice of the Europeans is heard in this negotiation," French Minister Delegate for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad told French television channel LCI on Thursday.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda reaffirmed his country's support for Ukraine.

"The world has changed, the geopolitical rules of the game have changed, but at this point, it is important to realise that we can be angry, we can have a different opinion, but we will not change the world this way," Nauseda said.

Slovenian State Secretary for International Affairs Vojko Volk stressed that the European Union (EU) must strengthen its resilience or risk losing geopolitical relevance.

"Europe's security must involve European leadership," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, urging Europeans to take greater responsibility for the continent's defence and security.

Over the past three years, the EU has allocated 135 billion euros ($146.5 billion) to Ukraine's defence, according to official EU statistics.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen underscored the bloc's financial commitment, emphasising Europe's central role in shaping Ukraine's future and ensuring it is not sidelined in key negotiations.

