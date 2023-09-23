Europe recovers after nightmare start against US in Solheim Cup

Madrid, Sep 23 (IANS) Team Europe recovered from a nightmare morning to trail the United States 5-3 at the end of the first day of the Solheim Cup golf tournament at the Finca Cortesin in the south of Spain.

The European team, who are chasing a third consecutive win in the women's equivalent of the Ryder Cup, suffered a nightmare in the morning when they lost all four of the foursomes to trail 4-0, reports Xinhua.

However, they recovered in the afternoon fourballs, with Madelene Sagstrom and rookie Gemma Dryburgh winning against Rose Zhang and Megan Khang.

There was late drama when Leona Maguire chipped in on the final hole alongside Georgia Hall to claim a win by 1-up over Lexi Thompson and Lilia Vu.

The highlight of the day was a hole-in-one from Emily Pedersen, which helped her and partner Maja Stark tie their match against Jennifer Kupcho and Allisen Corpuz.

