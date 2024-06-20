Euro 2024: Gourmet Musiala is serving football delicacies as Germany reach Round of 16 stage

Berlin (Germany), June 20 (IANS) Jamal Musiala's culinary preferences seem to entertain the entire country of the 2024 UEFA Euro tournament hosts. Social media channels seem packed with video clips showing the 21-year-old England-bred and Bayern Munich forward enjoying so-called "Maultaschen" (filled pasta cases), a Swabian specialty.

"I just love them and minutes ago had the first. There are more to follow later," the gifted youngster said only minutes after his team's 2-0 victory over Hungary in Germany's second Group A encounter, which secured the team's last-16 participation.

Despite having spent most of his youth and football education in England with Chelsea (2001-2019), Musiala was born in Stuttgart, the capital of the region called Swabia which seems to have affected his preferences, reports Xinhua.

Tens of thousands of fans give out likes for Germany's tournament surprise after watching the footballer enjoy his favourite dish. Only football seems to similarly affect the youngsters' mood as the 30-time capped is causing excitement with his on-pitch performance throughout Europe.

While English media talk about his transformation from a rookie nicknamed "Bambi" to a terminator, the Daily Mail asks "What poor soul allowed Musiala to play for Germany?" after he was part of the Three Lions under-21 side owning both nationalities. In January 2021 it was on former German coach Joachim Loew to convince the attacker to join team Germany and "outline to me my way in the German team."

Claiming to have grown out of the state of a start-up "as I have gained physical strength," the attacker is enjoying the "on-pitch freedom" given by German coach Julian Nagelsmann. "I told him to ignore the pressure and fully focus on his joy playing football as if he was performing in a school backyard," the 36-year-old said.

Nagelsmann called Musiala "tough to defend" while the youngster in the German shirt is entertaining the crowd with his irresistible dribbling as he also scored twice in the tournament's first two games.

"Uff, what is there to say: He is a genius," German captain and Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan quoted, calling Musiala's performance and development "breathtaking."

While being selected as the "UEFA Player of the Match" in Germany's curtain raiser against Scotland (5-1), it was on Gundogan to take the crown due to his convincing performance against Hungary (2-0). It might be based on the youth of Musiala, that the Bayern youngster is dominating the headlines on the European continent as international media praise his exceptional talent.

"It's our goal to take this flow into the next games. As for me, I meanwhile have the confidence to score goals as soon as I get the chance to do so," Germany's rising star said.

Being substituted off in the 72nd minute, enthusiastic applause dropped on the forward like a warm summer rain giving proof of him having gained the hearts of the German fans by storm.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.