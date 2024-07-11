Euro 2024: Athletic Club Bilbao president unhappy at continued pressure on Nico Williams

Madrid (Spain), July 11 (IANS) Athletic Club Bilbao president, Jon Uriarte on Thursday criticised the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for allowing winger Nico Williams to be subjected to a continued bombardment of questions over his future. Williams, who celebrates his 22nd birthday on Friday, has been one of the outstanding players in the ongoing European Championships, with several clubs rumoured to be looking at the player who at the end of last year signed a new contract to keep him at Athletic until 2027.

FC Barcelona are one of Williams' suitors, with Barca president, Joan Laporta stating publicly last week that despite the club's debts of over 1,000 million euros, they could afford to sign him, reports Xinhua.

Meanwhile, the winger has been bombarded with a continued series of questions over his future during the Euros 2024, leaving Uriarte unhappy the player has been exposed to unnecessary pressure.

"Nico, a footballer who is very committed to Athletic Club, has been subjected to an excessive and uncontrolled bombardment of questions about his future, while he is at the Euros with the Spanish Football Federation, who have not known how to protect him," said Uriarte.

The Athletic president also had a veiled criticism of Barcelona's tactic, saying that the Basque club "does not have the formula of subjecting players with contracts to other clubs to public pressure to try to incorporate them."

Uriarte was speaking as the club officially presented new signings Alvaro Djalo and Andoni Gorosabal at their Lezama training ground and highlighted that last season's Copa del Rey winners had "the economic, social and sporting capacity to maintain players of William's stature."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.