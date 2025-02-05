EU ready for tough trade talks with US, says Ursula von der Leyen

Brussels, Feb 5 (IANS) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Union (EU) is prepared for tough negotiations with the US to safeguard its economic interests.

Her remarks came after US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on imports from the EU.

Speaking on transatlantic trade relations, von der Leyen underscored the deep economic ties between the two sides, noting that millions of jobs depend on the partnership, Xinhua news agency reported.

"European companies in the US employ 3.5 million Americans, and another million American jobs depend directly on trade with Europe. The whole trade volume between us is $1.5 trillion," she told a conference of EU ambassadors.

She stressed that both sides have much at stake. "There are jobs, businesses, and industries here and in the US that rely on the transatlantic partnership. So we want to make it work," she said.

While advocating cooperation, von der Leyen made it clear that the EU is prepared for tough negotiations when necessary. "We will be ready for tough negotiations where needed and to find solutions where possible to work out any grievances and to set the foundations for a stronger partnership," she said.

She reiterated that the EU remains open and pragmatic in achieving its objectives but will resolutely defend its economic interests.

"We will always protect our own interests, however and whenever that is needed. This will always be the European way," she said.

Earlier the European Commission criticised US President Donald Trump's tariff imposed upon three countries, saying they disrupt global trade and are harmful to all, and vowing to hit back if targeted.

"The European Union (EU) regrets the US decision to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China," an EU spokesman was quoted by local media.

He highlighted the importance of "open markets and respect for international trade rules," saying they are essential for strong and sustainable economic growth. "Tariffs create unnecessary economic disruption and drive inflation. They are hurtful to all sides," he added.

