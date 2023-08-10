EU to provide 400 mn euros to flood-hit Slovenia

Ljubljana, Aug 10 (IANS) The EU will make at least 400 million euros ($440 million) available to Slovenia after devastating floods there killed six people and affected tens of thousands of households, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said here.

Together with Slovenia's Prime Minister Robert Golob, von der Leyen toured the worst affected areas in the country on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The Prime Minister and I talked today about a three-part financing package for immediate, as well as medium and long-term needs. A lot of investment will be needed for the country's recovery," von der Leyen told reporters.

At least 400 million euros from the EU Solidarity Fund will be made available to Slovenia, of which 100 million euros already this year, the European Commission President said.

Golob said that tens of thousands of houses have been flooded and their inhabitants need immediate help to survive.

"Our message to them is clear -- help will be quick, effective and no one will be forgotten," he added.

Golob said that the damage caused by the floods -- the worst in the country's history -- would reach several billion euros. (1 euro = $1.1)

