Ethiopian govt launches evacuation as recurring earthquakes strikes eastern parts of country

Addis Ababa, Jan 6 (IANS) The Ethiopian government said that it is coordinating evacuations in response to successive and recurring earthquakes wreaking havoc around eastern parts of the country.

Recent tremors have shaken areas around Awash Fentale, Metahara, and Abomsa towns, with magnitudes frequently exceeding five, according to data from the US Geological Survey (USGS).

According to the USGS the strongest quake, a magnitude 5.8, occurred early Saturday, striking 56 km south-southeast of Abomsa. Its epicenter was at a depth of 10 km, at 9.505 degrees north latitude and 40.169 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported .

USGS data indicate that at least seven earthquakes have hit eastern Ethiopia in the past two days, marking a significant increase in intensity compared to previous weeks' moderate tremors.

In a Saturday evening statement, the Ethiopian National Disaster Risk Management Commission highlighted the urgent need for action in affected areas. About 15,000 people across six localities in the Awash Fentale district, Afar region, are at risk, with 7,000 already relocated.

In the Dulecha district, around 20,000 individuals have been impacted, and 6,223 have been moved to safer zones.

Tremors from the earthquakes were felt as far as Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, about 190 km west of Abomsa. The government has deployed emergency teams, including experts from various sectors, to assess damages across 12 localities in the Afar, Oromia, and Amhara regions.

The Ethiopian Government Communication Service noted a rise in both the intensity and frequency of recent earthquakes, stating that the government is organising evacuations and prioritising the relocation of the most vulnerable populations in the affected areas.

Adding to the crisis, a volcanic eruption was reported on Friday at Mount Dofan in the Dulecha district of Afar. Local officials are working to protect residents, state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported.

Online videos show cracked asphalt roads and widening fissures, further underscoring the impact of the seismic activity. Experts attribute the quakes to ongoing tectonic movements within the region's basaltic rock formations, warning that the frequency of such events may persist.

While major urban centers have not suffered significant damage, officials are urging the public to follow safety guidelines. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation's impact on social services, infrastructure, and the economy, promising regular updates through official channels.

