Ethiopia set to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 68.8 per cent by 2030

Addis Ababa, Feb 23 (IANS) Ethiopia has set an ambitious goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 68.8 per cent by 2030, Minister of Planning and Development Fitsum Assefa has said.

Speaking at a consultative meeting on the private sector's role in climate change solutions and the green development agenda, Assefa said Ethiopia is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 68.8 per cent by 2030 as part of an effort to implement its climate resilience strategy, the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Friday.

She said Ethiopia has integrated climate change adaptation and mitigation strategies into key sectors, including agriculture, energy, industry, transport, and urban development, Xinhua news agency reported.

Assefa highlighted that Ethiopia aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, aligning with the global climate commitments under the Paris Agreement.

"There is no segment of society that remains unaffected by climate change, including the private sector. It plays a significant role, both as a contributor to the problem and as a key player in providing solutions," she said, noting the crucial role of the private sector in advancing green development and addressing climate change.

The minister urged the private sector to actively engage in financing and implementing green projects, adopting sustainable business models, and investing in innovative climate solutions.

"The path to a climate-resilient Ethiopia requires strong collaboration between the government, private sector, and development partners. We look forward to building these partnerships to drive sustainable growth," Assefa added.

