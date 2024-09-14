Erik Ten Hag believes ‘more goals will come’ from Marcus Rashford

Southampton, Sep 14 (IANS) Marcus Rashford, Manchester United’s marquee forward, has been struggling to provide the goals in recent outings, for which he is widely regarded for. The English forward scored his first goal for Manchester United since March during the side’s 3-0 win over Southampton on Saturday.

Following the game, head coach Ten Hag claimed that Saturday’s outing was just the start for Rashford and he will be scoring more goals throughout the season.

"It's very important (Rashford’s goal). We spoke before the game and it is so huge for him, for every striker, when the season starts you want to be on the scoring list. Now he has his first, I'm sure more will come,” said Ten Hag to TNT Sports

Manchester United have roared back to action, after losing against Liverpool in their final game before the international break, with a 3-0 victory over Southampton thanks to goals by new signing Matthijs De Ligt, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.

The Dutch head coach took the time to acknowledge the performance of Matthis De Ligt as the new signing scored his first goal for the Red Devils through a corner.

"I'm not surprised. At this moment he is not fit, he's not at 100% speed. He needs the games to go up to it. We see glimpses now and once he's there he will do much better. We are happy with him and especially today with his game," added Ten Hag.

“The win was obviously really important. I think if you get three points from three games it's not enough so there was some pressure but I think today we played very well. A big credit to Andre Onana who saved a really important penalty, he changed the game for us," said De Ligt to TNT Sports.

