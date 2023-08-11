Vishal Reacts To Wedding News: Deets Inside

Speculations have been rife with the reports that hero Vishal is dating an actress and the two are planning to get married soon. However, the actor clarified the rumours stating it is absolutely fake news.

“There were many articles / news about actor @VishalKOfficial garu's marriage. Request you all not to believe such news and those are absolutely FAKE. Please refrain from spreading such rumours,” reads official statement of Vishal.

Usually I don’t respond to any fake news or rumors about me coz I feel it’s useless. But now since the rumour about my marriage with Laksmi Menon is doing the rounds, I point blankly deny this and it’s absolutely not true and baseless. The reason behind my response is only… — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) August 11, 2023

On the work front, Vishal is awaiting the release of his film Mark Anthony which is set for Vinayaka Chaturthi release.