Virat Kohli to Collab with NTR for THIS Cause

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli and Telugu actor Jr NTR are joining forces for a noble cause – raising awareness about the perils of drunk driving. The duo will be the brand ambassadors for NDTV's 'Road and Alcohol Awareness Program.'

The program aims to shed light on the alarming number of accidents caused by drunk driving, a preventable yet prevalent issue in society. By bringing together celebrities from sports and cinema, NDTV hopes to amplify the message and create a significant impact.

In an interview with Eenadu, Kohli expressed his admiration for NTR, calling him his "best friend among Telugu heroes." The cricketer praised NTR's performance in RRR, stating that words are not enough to describe how good it was. Kohli even stated that he celebrated RRR's Oscar win for 'Naatu Naatu' by dancing to the song.

Kohli is known for his commitment to social causes beyond just being a cricketing great. This initiative with NTR underscores his dedication to making a positive difference. The combined fame and influence of sports and cinema stars are expected to encourage responsible behaviour and save lives.

Drunk driving remains a major societal concern, causing numerous accidents that could have been avoided. Celebrity involvement in the 'Road and Alcohol Awareness Program' is expected to bring a much-needed spotlight to the issue and encourage the public to make responsible choices.