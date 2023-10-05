Venkatesh's Saindhav Release Date Out!

Victory Venkatesh’s landmark 75th film Saindhav directed by the very talented Sailesh Kolanu of HITverse with Venkat Boyanapalli of Niharika Entertainment producing it is gracing the cinemas for Sankranthi. The festival season indeed is the best choice for the release of this unique action and family entertainer.

As announced officially by the makers, Saindhav is coming a day before the festival on January 13th. Venkatesh can be seen with Baby Sara in the poster.

Kishore Thallur is the co-producer.Director Venkatesh Maha is known for his critically acclaimed films like 'Care Of Kancharapalem' and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya is one of the producers of the film, and his association with the film is sure to add an extra layer of quality to it. As it is also coming from the producers of hits like '100% Love', 'Bhale Bhale Mogadivoy', 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Most Eligible Bachelor', there is a curiosity factor related to this film.