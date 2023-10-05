Suhas Ambajipeta Marriage Band Teaser Release Date Locked!

Suhas, the promising young actor of Telugu cinema, has been making waves with his performances in films like 'Colour Photo' and 'Writer Padmabhushan'. He is now ready to entertain the audience with his upcoming film "Ambajipeta Marriage Band." The film produced jointly by GA2 Pictures and director Venkatesh Maha's Mahayana motion pictures, the film is coming also under the banner of Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment.

The film is directed by newcomer Dushyanth Katikineni, and its first look poster was released recently, creating quite a buzz among movie lovers. Now the teaser will be coming on October 9th. Makers wrote, "From the most scenic land of Konaseema, bringing you all a sensational story. #AmbajipetaMarriageBand teaser out on October 9th." The poster looks intriguing with all the main characters in the poster in a serious gaze.

