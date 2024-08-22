Stree 2 actor’s wife’s fitting reply to pregnancy rumour-mongers

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is currently basking in the success of his horror comedy ‘Street 2’. Recently, Rao’s wife Patralekhaa addressed the rumours about her pregnancy during an interview with Gallata India.

Dismissing the rumours of her pregnancy, the 34-year-old actress Patralekhaa said she looks the way she wants and people shouldn’t speculate as it bothers her. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa dated for nearly 15 years and got married in 2021. The actor couple never misses a chance to set couple goals.

“When I look bloated in my belly, I am pregnant, but I am a girl and I have days which are not really happy in life. I look the way I want,” she told Gallata India.

CityLights actress said she has stopped reading comments on social media. She just sees her photos and go to the next page. Earlier, Rajkummar had said his wife is her best friend and so is he. He added that Patralekhaa is an honest critic and go-to person for his honest feedback on his films.

“I am like, what is this? They have a problem with what you wear, what you don't wear or whether your hair is done properly or not. I guess that is what it comes with,” she added.