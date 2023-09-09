Sree Leela Has Got Head Weight: Deets Inside

Sizzling actress Sree Leela has become the most sought-after actress in Tollywood. She has more than a dozen films in her kitty in various stages of production. Most of the movies are with Tollywood biggies.

Loud whispers are doing the rounds that Sree Leela has rejected a movie that was offered by a big production house. Initially, Rashmika was approached for the same role, but the makers changed their decision and approached Sree Leela. Unexpectedly, she rejected it as the script was not impressive. There is no official confirmation of which film Sree Leela rejected.

On the career front, Sree Leela is awaiting the release of Bhagavanth Kesari. The film is headlined by Nandamuri Balakrishna. Sree Leela will be playing a supporting role in it.

Kajal Aggarwal is the female lead. It is her first Telugu movie after a maternity break. Bhagavanth Kesari will be released in theatres on 19 October 2023. Bhagavanth Kesari is directed by Anil Ravipudi.