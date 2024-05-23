Rashmika's Hook Step in Sooseki is Talk of Town: Pushpa 2 Song

The highly anticipated sequel to the global trend-setting film, "Pushpa 2: The Rule," is poised to be one of the biggest releases this year. The project has garnered a lot of hype even before the release of the recently viral song, "Pushpa Pushpa," which features a new hook step that has once again set trends among fans.

The recent unveiling of the announcement video for the next song features Rashmika Mandanna in her role as "Srivalli" alongside Tollywood's "Stylish Star," Allu Arjun, as "Pushpa Raj."

The second song, titled "Sooseki" ("Angaaron" in Hindi), a romantic duet, was shared by the production company, Mythri Movie Makers, on their Instagram account with the caption, "India ka favourite jodi is back with a banger."

"Pushpa 2: The Rule" will star Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The highly anticipated action thriller is set to hit the box office on the 15th of August this year.