Nindha: Sankellu is a thought-provoking song

Talented hero Varun Sandesh will next be seen in a unique thriller ‘Nindha’ directed and produced by Rajesh Jagannadham under the banner of The Fervent Indie Productions. The movie that unfolds Kandrakota Mystery is gearing up for release.

The makers who earlier released an engaging teaser have started the musical promotions by unveiling the first single Sankellu. Kids from Ganamas Special School released the song. Santhu Omkar scored a perfect song with hard-hitting lines penned by Kittu Vissapragada. Sreeram Chandra crooned the song dynamically.

As the teaser and now the song defines Nindha is not a regular commercial movie. it has a strong message and unexpected thrills in the narrative.

ShreyaRani ,Annie and Q madhu are female leads, while Tanikella Bharani, Bhadram, Surya Kumar, Chatrapati Shekar, Mime Madhu and Siddharth Gollapudi will be seen in crucial roles in the movie. Sreeramsiddharth Krishna is playing an important role in the movie

Ramiz Naveeth is the cinematographer, while Anil Kumar is the editor. The makers will announce the film’s release date soon