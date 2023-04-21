Nani's Dasara Set For OTT Release On This Date

Telugu actor and Natural Star Nani's pan-India film Dasara will be available for streaming on the OTT platform Netflix from April 27. The streaming service shared the news on its social media handles.

"It's time to bring out the fireworks because #Dasara is coming early this year! 'Dasara' is coming to Netflix on the 27th of April," Netflix posted on Instagram.

Directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, Dasara is set in a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines in Peddapalli district of Telangana. The period action drama was released on March 30 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. It joined the Rs 100 crore club after a stupendous run at the global box office.

Dasara also features Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Poorna in important roles.

