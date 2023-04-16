Nani’s Dasara Set for OTT Release, Deets Inside

After making an impressive mark on the box office both in India and abroad, Tollywood’s Natural star Nani’s blockbuster Dasara is all set to hit the OTT platform soon.

Srikanth Odela’s directorial has grossed over 100 crores within two weeks of its release. The period drama, which was released in theatres on March 30, is doing exceptionally well in Telugu states and is garnering rave reviews from both the audience and film critics.

Reports suggest Dasara will likely start streaming on OTT platforms from May 30. The online streaming giant Netflix has reportedly paid Rs 22 crore for the OTT rights of Dasara movie.

The movie made with a modest budget of Rs 65 crore is a revenge action drama set in the backdrop of coal mines in Telangana. The movie managed to create buzz and entered the 100-crore club in six days. Keerthy Suresh and Deekshith Shetty have played pivotal roles in the movie.

