Dua Lipa Mumbai Concert Date, Time and Venue Details Here

Get ready for a musical extravaganza as the Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa makes her way to India's entertainment capital, Mumbai. The Global Sensation is coming to entertain her Indian fans with a mesmerizing performance at the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) to be held on 30 November 2024.

Dua Lipa, known for energetic performances and chart-toppers like hers, will headline the night in a promises-to-be memorable experience for all music lovers. She will share the stage with a very strong lineup of artists that includes the legendary Jonita Gandhi, the young talented 'rising star' Talwiinder, and more.

The legendary MMRDA grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, will witness this energy-filled event, promising to be an evening of pure bliss with music. Different genres and styles that Dua Lipa brings on the board have fans eagerly awaiting the countdown days to see her dazzling performance.

Dua Lipa visited India earlier this year, and now she is ready to reconnect with her fans. She took to social media to announce the concert with her, saying how she was excited to get back to the country. "India, I'm coming back! My last visit was a gorgeous reminder of just how much I adore this place. The warmth and energy from everybody I met there has been amazing, and I can barely wait to see you all again and perform in November!"

