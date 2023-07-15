BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, keeps on achieving various records before the release of his debut as a soloist. By crossing approximately 800 million streams on Spotify, Taehyung once again proves that he is one of the most versatile singers. With his solo album yet to be released in the fourth quarter of this year, V’s achievement is quite impressive.

This milestone was achieved by Korean drama OSTs that were sung by V. OSTs that are included are, ‘Christmas Tree’ (Our Beloved Summer), ‘Sweet Night’ (Itaewon Class) and ‘It’s Definitely You’ (Hwarang).

By accomplishing this, V is now officially named as the “OST King”. His position stays at the top two most-streamed Korean OSTs on Spotify.

The social aspect of BTS member V came into focus when he topped the popular page rankings on Wikipedia among Korean men, recording a total of 295,099 site hits in the month of June.

In the top streams chart, BTS followed V for their tracks in the dramas, 'Dr. Romantic', 'Bloodhounds', and 'King the Land' landing at third, fourth, and sixth spots, respectively.

In June, V took the top spot in the solo artist charts due to an increase in the Spotify followers to 417,131. Amidst the preparation of his solo debut, V has achieved such a milestone and has the third most followers of any K-pop soloist.

The outstanding performance and popularity of the unpromoted OSTs increases the excitement and curiosity among the fans for his upcoming solo album that is to be released in the fourth quarter of this year.

