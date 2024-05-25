Ajay Ghosh’s Music Shop Murthy Released Date Locked

Although it’s a small-time movie, the promotional activities of Ajay Ghosh starrer Music Shop Murthy are happening in full swing. From posters to the teaser to songs, every promotional material of the movie raised expectations. Written and directed by Siva Paladugu and produced by Harsha Garapati and Ranga Rao Garapati on Fly High Cinemas, Music Shop Murthy is a unique emotional and entertaining drama.

Today, the makers came up with the film’s release date. Music Shop Murthy will arrive in cinemas on June 14th. So, Music Shop Murthy is coming to entertain us in the monsoon. It’s going to be a pleasant treat for the audience in less than three weeks, given Music Shop Murthy is a wholesome entertainer that can be watched and enjoyed with the entire family. The release date poster sees Ajay Ghosh with a teacup in his hand having a beautiful conversation with Chandini Chowdary who will be seen in a crucial role.

The movie will have a grand release through Dheeraj Mogilineni’s Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment who successfully distributed blockbusters such as Ambajipeta Marriage Band, Baby, DJ Tillu, etc.

Ajay Ghosh will be seen as a Music Shop owner who aspires to become a DJ. Chandini Chowdary tries to help him to achieve his goal. Amani, Amit Sharma, Bhanu Chandar, and Dayanandh Reddy will be seen in significant roles.

Sreenivas Bejugam cranks the camera for the movie, while PAVAN scores the music. Bonthala Nageswara Reddy is the editor.