Ensuring attackers of UN peacekeepers are brought to justice is 'strategic necessity': India (Ld)

United Nations, July 15 (IANS) Ensuring attackers of peacekeepers are brought to justice is a "strategic necessity" for UN operations, India's Permanent Representative P. Harish has said.

He articulated India's deep-seated commitment and stated, "United Nations peacekeepers face tremendous obstacles while working in increasingly dangerous areas. But for the most part, these crimes continue to go unpunished."

The lack of accountability for crimes against peacekeepers "severely undermines international peace efforts by giving assailants more confidence," he said on Tuesday.

"Therefore, accountability is a strategic necessity," he said.

"Peacekeepers' safety is directly improved by justice, allowing them to carry out their vital missions," he said. "It is our common duty to fulfil this obligation."

He was speaking at a meeting of the 'Group of Friends to Promote Accountability for Crimes Against Peacekeepers'.

India launched the group in December 2022 when it was the president of the Security Council and continues to be co-chair of the group.

Senior representatives from about 40 countries, UN officials, and experts participating in the group's meeting discussed improving strategies, operational frameworks, and increasing international cooperation to bring perpetrators of crimes against peacekeepers to justice.

The participants "underscored the critical imperative to combat impunity for attacks against peacekeepers, emphasising that accountability is not merely a matter of justice for individuals but a basis for the effectiveness, credibility, and future of UN Peace Operations worldwide," according to India's UN Mission.

So far, 1,135 peacekeepers have died from criminal actions against peacekeeping operations, five as of now this year.

The Friends Group builds on the resolution introduced by India with the backing of 83 countries, which was adopted unanimously by the Security Council in 2021.

It demands that countries where peacekeeping missions operate promote accountability for violence against peacekeepers by investigating the incidents, arresting and prosecuting the perpetrators.

The resolution also asked the Secretary-General to create an online database of attacks on peacekeeping personnel.

