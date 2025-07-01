Elections in Bangladesh will be held early next year: Yunus tells Rubio

Dhaka, July 1 (IANS) Bangladeshi interim government's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus has sought US support for the country's democratic transition and reaffirmed that elections would be held "in the early part of next year" during his conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

During a telephone conversation on Monday, Rubio and Yunus discussed the ongoing reform process, transition to democracy, the upcoming general election, and aid for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

Yunus assured Rubio that the ongoing dialogue between his government and political parties would result in much-needed reforms of the country's political system.

"The 15-minute discussion was warm, cordial, and constructive, reflecting the strong bilateral engagement between the two nations. Secretary Rubio expressed support for Bangladesh's reform agenda and its move to hold elections early next year," the Bangladesh Chief Advisor posted on X.

"The Election Commission is working hard to reorganise the electoral system, which was destroyed by the previous government. Our young people will vote for the first time in their lives," said Yunus.

Commending Washington for its continued generous support to Rohingya refugees, Yunus added, ‘'The prospect for a viable solution and repatriation of Rohingyas back to Myanmar is now better than ever before, and Bangladesh is working on that."

Yunus mentioned that both leaders also touched upon geopolitical issues, including the need for a stable and peaceful Indo-Pacific region and Bangladesh's relationships with its neighbours.

The Chief Advisor invited Rubio to visit Bangladesh ahead of the general election to witness the country's transition to democracy firsthand, stating, "It will inspire our young people."

US Department of State spokesperson Tammy Bruce, speaking about Rubio's conversation with Yunus, said, "The Secretary and Chief Advisor affirmed their shared commitment to deepening economic ties between the United States and Bangladesh and to enhancing security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region."

Several international organisations have repeatedly called for the restoration of democratic order in Bangladesh and inclusive and fair elections in the country.

Last week, Michael Miller, the European Union's Ambassador to Bangladesh, expressed hope that Bangladesh would soon witness the restoration of democratic order through a free, fair, and credible national election.

Recently, United Nations Human Rights High Commissioner Volker Turk expressed grave concern over recent legislative amendments made under the Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh that allowed the ban of political parties, organisations, and their related activities.

Addressing the 59th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, the UN human rights chief urged the interim government to make meaningful advances on reforms to create the environment for free and inclusive elections.

Earlier, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres too had called for inclusive elections in Bangladesh, urging the interim government under Yunus "to continue to make every effort" to be inclusive, taking into account the voices of women and youth as well as those of minority and indigenous communities.

