Eight-year-old girl sexually assaulted by teen boy at her home in MP's Bhind

Bhopal, April 18 (IANS) An eight-year-old girl was allegedly “sexually assaulted” by a minor in the Ater Road police station (rural) area of Bhind district, Madhya Pradesh.

The incident took place on Thursday in the basement of her home, where the accused reportedly trespassed on the property, presuming that she was alone.

“The accused, who is 17 years old, performed domestic chores in the neighbourhood and was often seen loitering in the area.

On Thursday, around 4 to 4.30 p.m., he allegedly entered the victim's house while her mother was occupied with household tasks. The victim’s father was out for work.

Taking advantage of the situation, he led the child to the basement and allegedly committed the sexual assault,” said Mukesh Shakya, investigating officer.

According to the officer, the boy was a student of Class 10, but frequented the locality for domestic work.

On being asked if he was a minor, the police officer said his age had been verified, and he was a minor.

He has yet to be produced before juvenile court, as he is a minor.

“We are awaiting medical examination reports; after that, we will produce him in the juvenile court,” the officer said.

The girl’s screams alerted her mother and nearby neighbours, who rushed to her aid and caught hold of him. They called the police, and he was subsequently handed over to the cops.

Following a medical examination that confirmed the sexual assault, a case was registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The victim is currently under medical supervision, and further investigations, including the medical examination of the accused, are going on.

The police are also gathering more evidence as part of the inquiry. Police are also investigating whether the teenager has made previous attempts in the past or is involved in other crimes.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.