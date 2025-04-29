Egyptian-Israeli meeting held in Cairo to discuss Gaza ceasefire proposal: Sources

Cairo, April 29 (IANS) A meeting was held in Cairo between Egyptian officials and an Israeli security delegation, led by Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, to discuss a new proposal aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Gaza, informed Egyptian sources said.

Speaking to Xinhua, the sources revealed that Egypt has put forward a new initiative calling for a temporary six-month truce in exchange for the release of half of the Israeli hostages currently held in Gaza.

This development follows Israel's recent rejection of a previous Egyptian proposal that envisioned a longer five-year truce in return for the release of all Israeli hostages in the coastal enclave, according to the same sources.

The sources further detailed that the new Egyptian proposal outlines a phased withdrawal of the Israeli military from Gaza and includes provisions for the reconstruction of the territory.

Earlier in the day, Egypt's Al-Qahera News TV channel reported that Egypt's intelligence chief, Hassan Mahmoud Rashad, is scheduled to meet with the Israeli negotiating team in Cairo to discuss the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

This meeting follows a Hamas delegation's recent visit to Egypt, where discussions centered on a ceasefire in the Strip, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Al-Qahera channel.

On Saturday, a Hamas delegation led by senior leader Khalil al-Hayya agreed in Cairo to release all Israeli hostages in exchange for a five-year truce, an Egyptian security source told Xinhua. According to Israel's state-owned broadcaster Kan, Israel rejected the proposal.

Israel halted the entry of aid supplies into Gaza on March 2, following the expiration of the first six-week phase of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas that had started on January 19. Israel claimed the move was due to Hamas' rejection of its offer to extend the first phase. Israeli forces then resumed strikes across Gaza on March 18, effectively ending the phased truce.

Indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel, brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, have been ongoing for weeks, aiming to end the prolonged conflict in Gaza, which erupted in October 2023.

