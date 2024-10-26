EgyptAir temporarily suspends services to Iraq's Baghdad, Erbil over security concerns

Cairo, Oct 26 (IANS) EgyptAir, the flag carrier of Egypt, announced on Saturday that it had canceled all flights to Iraq's capital, Baghdad, and the northern Iraqi city of Erbil due to ongoing regional developments, Egypt's Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

The statement called on clients to adjust their bookings with the carrier, adding the suspension would last until the situation stabilizes, Xinhua news agency reported.

Early Saturday, strong explosions were heard in Tehran as Israel confirmed that it had launched "precise strikes on military targets in Iran." The strikes, completed later in the day, were in response to the attacks from Iran in recent months, the Israeli military said.

Middle Eastern countries on Saturday condemned Israel's military targeting of Iran, expressing concern about its impact on regional security and stability.

