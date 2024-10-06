Egypt sends 22 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Lebanon

Cairo, Oct 6 (IANS) Egypt sent 22 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Lebanon, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced.

According to a statement from the ministry, an aeroplane carrying the aid, which included medicines and medical supplies, has landed at Beirut Airport, Xinhua news agency reported.

This initiative is in line with directives from Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi to provide support to Lebanon and its people in response to the repercussions of "Israeli aggression".

In a separate development, the ministry reported that the Egyptian embassy in Lebanon facilitated the return of 286 stranded Egyptians to Egypt on an exceptional flight operated by EgyptAir, following the suspension of most commercial airline services due to Israeli attacks.

Israel has recently intensified its airstrikes on Beirut and its suburbs, targeting Hezbollah officials and facilities, and has launched what it describes as a "limited" ground military operation into Lebanon.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.