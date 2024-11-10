Egypt recovers 67 artifacts from Germany

Cairo, Nov 10 (IANS) Egypt has successfully recovered 67 ancient artefacts from Germany, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The recovered items, which belong to different ancient eras, include a mummy's foot and leg, two masks, and two murals that were removed from a tomb in the village of Saqqara in Giza governorate near the capital Cairo, reports Xinhua news agency.

Also, bronze statues of Osiris, the god of the dead and lord of the afterlife, and a group of small statues that were kept in the tomb to perform the deceased's work on his behalf in the afterlife, according to ancient Egyptian belief, were among the retrieved pieces.

This is a significant move to reclaim the Egyptian cultural heritage as part of the Egyptian government's ongoing efforts to retrieve stolen or illegally smuggled artefacts, the statement said on Saturday.

It added that the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities recovered the artefacts in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

